Let’s keep calm; National Cathedral Project will continue – Dr. Joyce Aryee

Member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Dr. Joyce Rosalind Aryee has noted that there is no cause for worry although the budgetary allocation for the project in the 2023 Budget has been rejected.

Before Parliament went on recess, a budgetary allocation of GHS80 million was rejected with the argument from the Minority that the Finance Ministry failed to make a convincing case for the allocation.

Speaking to journalists this week, Dr. Joyce Aryee called for calm while assuring that the project will continue despite the rejection of the budgetary allocation.

“It does not mean the project cannot go on because I know you are going to bring your money and I will bring mine and everybody that we will approach and is willing will bring theirs.

“Really, those who are willing are the people making the money available for the construction. I think we should all keep calm and not be disturbed,” Dr. Joyce Aryee assured.

Addressing the issue of the lack of transparency on the National Cathedral Project, she said she holds a different view.

Dr. Aryee argued, “People have said that there has not been transparency, but every year in the budget there has been some seed money not taken from what I understand from the Contingency Fund, but I heard there’s something called Contingency Vault.”

Listen to Dr. Joyce Aryee in the post sourced from Joy News below: