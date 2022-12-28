Police interdict two officers in viral video

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that two of its officers have been interdicted over unprofessional conduct.

The interdicted officers include Inspector Martha Ackah and Sergeant Felicia Ocran, both of the Asokwa Divisional MTTD.

“The Police Administration has interdicted two Police Officers PW/Inspr Martha Ackah and No.6233 PW/Sergeant Felicia Ocran of the Asokwa Divisional MTTD, Kumasi who were seen in a viral video acting unprofessionally,” part of a statement from the Police said on Wednesday, December 28.

According to the statement issued by the security service, the officers have been interdicted to allow for a thorough investigation into the case, in line with Police internal disciplinary procedures after which they will be prosecuted.

“We would like to urge the affected victims to come forward and support the Police investigation to enable us take the officers through the due process of the law as we seek to ensure that our officers uphold the highest form of professional standards,” the Police statement signed by Asst. Superintendent of Police Godwin Ahianyo concluded.