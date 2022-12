28.12.2022 LISTEN

The Police have interdicted two officers captured in a viral video acting “unprofessionally”.

A news brief from the Police said the officers had been interdicted to allow for thorough investigation into the case, in line with Police internal disciplinary procedures after, which they would be prosecuted.

The Police urged the victims to come forward and support Police investigation to enable them take the officers through the due process of the law.

GNA