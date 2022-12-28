Be careful about your investment decisions – Economist advise Ghanaians

Dr. Theo Acheampong

28.12.2022 LISTEN

Economist and political risk analyst, Dr. Theo Acheampong has advised Ghanaians to be cautious of the kind of investments they put in their monies.

According to him, people must avoid investments that look too good to be true. In his view, such offers are mostly done to lure people into traps.

“So if someone comes to me and says that there is for example a collective investment scheme that is offering returns in excess of 100%, so almost doubling of your money in no time, I would be very very worried and I probably wouldn’t put my money within that.

“Because you see, where we are, times are really hard as we all agree, and money is hard to come by. And it’s very easy to use one’s friends and people within your immediate circle to push through some of these very bad or even fake investment schemes. So we just have to be very careful,” Dr. Theo Acheampong said in an interview with Joy News.

The economist further explained, “…anything that looks too good to be true is probably the case and I would be worried about that. I would rather put my money in the bank where we are now than go and put my money in some of these high-yielding collective investment schemes. So we all have to be extremely cautious about how we go about making some of these investment decisions.”

He recommends that before anyone would make any investment, that person should engage other investment professionals for advice.

He also proposes that investors should seek information from different sources before committing resources to investments in these trying times when Ghana’s economy is challenged.