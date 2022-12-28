Go arrest criminals in government — Prophet Nigel Gaisie takes on Police over 31st December doom prophecy ban

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel has taken a swipe at the Ghana Police Service for placing restrictions on what it describes as doom prophesies at December 31st watch night services.

Ghana has been experiencing countless prophecies about the deaths of some prominent persons and celebrities at watchnight services every year.

On this score, the Ghana Police Service on December 27, 2021 placed restriction on prophecies, which has been repeated this year via a statement shared by the security service on Tuesday, December 27.

The security agency says certain kinds of prophecies breed fear and panic in the minds of the citizens and must be checked.

But the vocal man of God has directed the Ghana Police Service to use the same energy and arrest leaders who engage in all sorts of illegalities at the expense of the citizenry.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, December 27, Prophet Nigel Gaisie stated that prophecy is not something a human being can control because it is the doing of the Almighty God.

Read a copy of his post below:

Can Human beings/earthly body Approve SPIRITUAL LAWS-THE VALIDITY OF PROPHECIES?"....Am I 😲 nope, when Ahab is in power, he is ALWAYS AFRAID OF WHAT *Prophet

Macahia'will says!!!.....Ghana Police Service Should be busy arresting all the criminals in government who are making life soo hard for the common man.

Again, there are more serious cases which has national interest like *Who killed J.B',Like the political actors who have made our once good drinking water turned into **Choco milo*galamsey* the attention of the police there is not the best to say tho.

Like the Ayawaso Wagouon *by-elections the people who inflicted pains (harm) on the ordinary citizen are still walking freely,with all the evidence, ZELICH ARREST just to mention but a few

...The role of the prophetic or prophets in nation building can not be underestimated or disrespected. Suffice to say, the hallmark of every prophet is BOLDNESS FROM ABOVE Hence,I suggest to all prophets to be led by the Holy spirit on 31st December Night/dawn and be circumspect because of the evil times, no prophet of God should be cowed Into silence or be afraid, God has a way of taking care of us if only what you are saying is from the womb of the spirit.....The attacks on the prophetic did not start today and will not END IN OUR TIME SO LET'S OBEY GOD THAN MAN......***HANDSOFFTHEPROPHETIC##LET THE PROPHETSSPEAK##Ps.105v15,Hosea 12v13.

#31ST NIGHT OF PROPHCIES.

#PNG.

