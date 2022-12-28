Gov’t must focus on protecting pensions of the people; not National Cathedral project – Sam George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has admonished the government to focus on protecting the pensions of the Ghanaian people.

According to him, that is more important than the building of a National Cathedral.

He shared this in an interview with 3FM on Wednesday, December 28.

“When the Church wants to build a Cathedral, we will build it…“What we are building is a multi-purpose building and not a National Cathedral. What this country needs today is the protection of our pension funds and not a National Cathedral,” Sam George shared.

The issue of the protection of the pensions of the citizenry became a problem earlier this month after Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

Following agitations by Labour Unions led by TUC after they threatened to embark on indefinite strike action, the Finance Minister gave in and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to exclude pensions from the Debt Exchange programme.

Subsequently, Organised Labour held a press conference to rescind the decision to embark on strike from Tuesday, December 27.

The government has now been urged to take decisions that will shield the citizenry as tough decisions are taken to bring the country out of the current economic crisis.