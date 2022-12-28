Mohammed Kudus, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, others honoured as Zongo Heroes

The Founder and CEO of the Afro Arab Group of Companies, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu has been honored as a ‘Zongo Hero’ for his immense contribution to the Zongo communities and inner cities, especially Nima-Maamobi, and other neighbouring Zongo communities in the Greater Accra Region.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu was awarded the prestigious status during the unveiling of a mural in honour of another role model of the Zongo communities, the AJAX Football Club player, Mohammed Kudus.

Other personalities honoured in similar fashion included former Kumasi Asante Kotoko player Issah Ahmed, Former Accra Hearts of Oak and 1982 Africa Cup of Nations winner, Mohamed Ahmed Polo, Award-winning music group VIP, Renowned journalist Mohammed Amin Lamptey and many more.

The organizers of the Award noted that Ambassador Salamu's contribution to the youth in the zongos is unprecedented hence the need to award him and also urge him to do more for the youth.

"Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu is a role model and mentor everyone looks up to and his contributions to Nima, Maamobi, Accra New Town, Kotobaabi, Alajo, are unprecedented that's why we choose to honour him and urge him to do more for the youth and women in our communities,” said an organizing team member.

Receiving the Award on behalf of the astute business magnate, Dickson Boadi expressed his profound gratitude on behalf of Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu to the organizers for the honour and assured them that the CEO of the Afro Arab Group is committed to youth development and would continue to support talent discovery in the zongos.

"First of all, I want to thank the Almighty Allah for making this a successful one. Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu is very grateful for the honour. On behalf of the Afro Aab Group we say may Allah bless you all and also continue to pray for Ambassador to do more for the Zongo communities,” he said.

Mr Ben Abdallah Banda, the Presidential Coordinator for the Zongo Development Fund (ZDF) commended Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu and the Afro Arab Group as well as the other heroes of the communities for their philanthropic gestures and urged other businessmen and women from the Zongo Communities to emulate him.