Agona West NPP Women's Organizer donates food items to Mother Care Orphanage Home on Boxing Day

Touched by the spirit of gifting, the Agona West Constituency Women's Organizer of the NPP, Mrs. Florence Yamoah led her Women's Wing to donate food items to Mother Care Orphanage Home at Agona Jacob near Agona Swedru on Boxing Day as part of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The items include packed soft drinks, biscuits, boxes of caked biscuits, toffees, clothings, packs of toilet rolls, 4 bags of 50kg rice, 20 bags of sachet water and playing toys.

Presenting the items, Mrs, Florence Yamoah noted that the donation was an annual ritual to celebrate Boxing Day with the kids and to put smiles on their faces. She added that Christmas was a moment of showing love to fellow humans especially, the poor and needy in society.

According to Agona West Constituency Women's Organizer, the NPP exist to seek the welfare of every citizen through its pro-poor policies aimed at reducing poverty and hardship.

The Agona West Constituency Communication Office of the NPP, Mr. Kofi Osei Somuah encouraged other constituencies across the country to emulate the effort of the Agona West Constituency Women's Wing towards the party's agenda to 'break the 8.'

He noted that government through its social interventions was gradually improving the lives of people and therefore deserves to be supported to lead the country to the promised land.

The Director of Mother Care Orphanage Home, Madam Barbara Arthur who received the items on behalf of the Children thanked the NPP Women's Wing for the kind gesture.

She added that the items had come at the appropriate time for the children to also have a feel of Christmas.

She disclosed that the Home has a population of 56 children with other foster care system for communities in the Home's catchment area. Madam Barbara Arthur urged other groups and associations to emulate the examples of Agona West Constituency Women's Wing for the betterment of the Home.

"I always say prayers for the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon Naana Eyiah, the Central Regional Minister, Hon. Mrs Justina Marigold Assan and the Member of Parliament for Agona West, Hon. Mrs Cynthia Mamley Morrison for their time and money spent on the day-to-day running of the Home, am grateful to them.

"Through the efforts of these personalities, Mother Care Orphanage Home can boast of its children who are serving in the Ghana Army Forces, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Prison Service and other Government Departments and Agencies," Madam Barbara Arthur expressed her appreciation.