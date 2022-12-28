Central Regional Minister celebrates Boxing Day with over 700 children at Agona Swedru

Central Regional Minister, Hon. Mrs Justina Marigold Assan celebrated Boxing Day with over 700 children drawn from all 16 electoral areas in Agona Swedru to a feast.

The children, accompanied by their parents took part in activities such as singing, dancing, poetry recital, musical chairs, quiz and others to the admiration of the audience after they had enjoyed themselves delicious dinner.

Flanked by DCE for Agona East Hon Janet Odei Painstil, MCE for Agona West, Hon Evans Addison Onoma Coleman as well as the Central Regional Board Chairman of the Land Commission, Mr. Kwame Dans, the children exhibited their God-given talents in a grand style.

The Agona East District Chief Executive, Hon. Janet Odei Painstil in her address urged the children to stick to their books to enable them attain higher heights in their educational ladder. She noted that government had put in place measures to ensure that every child of school-going age in the country gets access to quality education.

Hon. Janet Odei Painstil also tasked parents to take keen interest in their children's education, especially in indoor and outdoor activities.

"The brilliant performance of the children shows that we should support them to develop their God-given talents," she stated.

Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon Evans Addison Onoma Coleman on behalf of the children lauded Hon. Mrs Justina Marigold Assan for treating the kids with delicious meals and drinks saying it was the first of its kind in the Municipality.

The Agona West Municipal Chief Executive appealed to the Regional Minister, chiefs and all stakeholders to support the Assembly in its quest to construct a suitable children's park and recreational center for the kids.

The Central Regional Minister, Hon. Mrs Justina Marigold Assan disclosed that she decided to celebrate Boxing Day with the children to share the joy of Christmas with them and to assured that government would continue to invest in their future as they strive to take over as future leaders.