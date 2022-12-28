Dr. Akoto celebrates Akwasidae with New Juaben Traditional Area

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Food and Agriculture, on Sunday 25th December, 2022 attended the last Akwasidae celebration of the year, 2022 of the New Juaben (Dwaben) Traditional Area in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Dr. Akoto, a son of the New Juaben (Dwaben) Traditional Area attended as a Special Guest under the invitation of Daasebre Kwaku Boateng lll, Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area in the Eastern Region.

Dr Akoto, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso Constituency in Kumasi, Ashanti region hails from the Ashanti and Eastern regions.

He is the son of Okyeame Baffour Osei Akoto, senior Linguist of Otumfuo (Asantehene) and founder of the National Liberation Movement (NLM), and his 95 years old mother who currently lives and hails from Koforidua, Eastern region.

He also has direct cousins from the northern regions with the sons of S. D. Dombo being his direct cousins.