National cathedral is the right thing to do; we’re not being insensitive – Board of Trustee member

Rev. Dr. Joyce Rosalind Aryee, a member of the board of trustees for the most contentious national cathedral project has disagreed with those criticizing the project.

The trustee member says government is not being insensitive as perceived by others by carrying on with the project amidst the country’s current economic crisis.

She explained in an interview on Accra-based TV3’s Ghana Tonight show that the construction has to be done to glorify God.

Citing 2 Corinthians 7:15 and Haggai 1:8 sh3 stressed that God will be pleased when the whole country makes it a priority to contribute to the building of the temple.

"I’d like to reassure everybody that as believers, we are not insensitive. We’re not insensitive, and I say it is even a delight for a lot of us to be called upon by God to make a contribution to something that is going to give Him delight.

"I like how God put it. He says in the book of 2 Corinthians 7:15 that during the dedication, we will put his name where the temple is. And then when you read the book of Haggai 1:8, it says that when we build, he will be pleased with it and rejoice, so it is a joy for us to contribute," Dr. Aryee explained.