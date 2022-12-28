Colleges of Education: Reintroduction of quota system shows govt can't pay feeding grants — Apaak

28.12.2022 LISTEN

Builsa South Member of Parliament Dr Clement Apaak has said the allocation list regarding the reintroduction of the admission quota system for the 46 accredited Public Colleges of Education for the 2022/2023 academic year, shows that the government cannot pay feeding grants or teacher trainee allowance for all who qualify to train as teachers.

“A quota system to control the number of students Colleges of Education can admit for the 2022/23 academic year?

“The letter/allocation list attached suggest that govt can’t pay feeding grants/ teacher trainee allowance for all who qualify to train as teachers,” the Member of the Education Committee in Parliament tweeted.

The Government has reintroduced the admission quota system for the 46 accredited Public Colleges of Education for the 2022/2023 academic year after the previous Mahama administration scrapped the payment of allowances in the 2013/2014 academic year and replaced it with loans from the Student Loan Trust Fund.

The governing NPP went ahead to restore the allowances to students in nursing and teacher training colleges in 2017 and refused to introduce a quota system.

But has now reintroduced the quota system.

The National Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF), the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission outlined the list of Colleges of Education with their respective admission quota for the academic year under review.

A total of 12,002 prospective teacher trainees are expected to be admitted into the 46 Colleges of Education for the 2022/2023 academic year.

—3news.com