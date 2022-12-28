We need reduction in size of govt not reshuffle — Joe Jackson

Chief Operations Officer at Dalex Finance Mr Joe Jackson has said President Nana Akufo-Addo must immediately reduce the number of appointees serving in his government.

In his view, the country can no longer afford to pay for the number of appointees hence the government must be downsized.

Mr Joe Jackson was reacting to reports in a section of the media that President Akufo-Addo will be reshuffling his ministers.

The reports indicated that about three Ministers are going to be sacked.

“Dear HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo , we need a reduction, not a reshuffle! Please cut the size of government significantly. #BrokeGhana #HardDecisions #FiscalDiscipline,” he tweeted.

—3news.com