GNFS issues fire safety alert, records 44 fire outbreaks on Christmas day

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has issued fire safety alert after recording 44 fire outbreaks on Christmas day across the country.

Out of the total 44 cases, 19 were domestic, 9 commercial, 8 bush fires, 5 vehicular fires, with the remaining being electrical installation fires.

In a press release on Monday December 26, 2022, the Management of GNFS said the figure was alarming and called on the public to be very cautious by abiding to fire safety practices.

"Fortunately, no casualties have been recorded so far in all of the fire outbreaks," the release said.

Signed by the Director of Public Relations for GNFS, ACFO I Timothy Osafo Affum, it disclosed that the Tema region recorded the highest number of fire outbreaks, 11, followed by Ashanti region with 6 and the Greater Accra Region with 5.

"The public is hereby cautioned to be extra vigilant by avoiding the burning of bushes and rubbish, ensure proper maintenance of their vehicles, avoid misuse of naked lights such as lit candles and mosquito coils to prevent fire outbreaks," it emphasised.

