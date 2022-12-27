Cut down on fufu, banku, alcohol and consume more fruits – Ghanaians told

27.12.2022 LISTEN

US-based Ghanaian Medical Practitioner, Dr. Arthur Kennedy, has advised Ghanaians to cut down on their diet and excessive drinking of alcohol during the Christmas festive season.

He explained that excessive alcohol intake has serious health implications, advising Ghanaians who have the craze for drinking alcoholic beverages to stop such habits.

Dr. Arthur Kennedy further charged Ghanaians to change their lifestyles by cutting down on the sizes of banku, akple, fufu, and kenkey and replace them with vegetables and fruits.

“Please, on your own, let us try to cut down on the drinking of alcohol. Most of us drink too much. You must also watch [your consumption of] drugs, illegal drugs, they are not good. In our context, we must also watch our diet, the size of the fufu, the banku, akple and the kenkey should be reduced and when they are reduced and replaced with vegetables and fruits and others, they are good for our health,” Dr. Arthur Kennedy gave this advice in a video on December 26, 2022.

He further encouraged Ghanaians to nurture old relationships that have gone sour.

“These days we have become more centered on ourselves and therefore more unhappy… There is too much of me versus we. So respectively, I urge you as part of your New Year resolutions to nurture your old relationships and to rekindle ones that have gone cold between you and your family members, like children, spouses, distant relatives and friends,” he advised.

The US-based Ghanaian Practising Medical Doctor urged Ghanaians not to only reach out to their families by copying the West, but rather reach out to their friends, classmates and neighbours.

“In Africa, we used to pride ourselves on the extended family system, these have virtues, and we should not copy everything that the west does. Extended family systems are good, but we should not just reach out to the family.

“We should reach out to friends, that old friend from your primary school, your secondary school, from the university, from your neighbourhood, that you have not reached out to for a long time, this coming year, please reach out to them,” Dr. Arthur Kennedy admonished.

-citinewsroom