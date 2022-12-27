Unplanned marriages cause of high corruption in Ghana — Pastor

Pastor Samuel Kaakyire Aning, a resident Pastor of the Church of Christ, Obuasi Central has attributed the surge in corruption cases in Ghana to unplanned marriages.

Delivering his speech as the keynote speaker at the 2022 Marriage Checkpoint summit, the man of God said the financial responsibilities accompanying marriage compel those who go into it unprepared to look around for various means of survival including theft and misuse of public funds.

He charged the youth to assess themselves to be sure of their preparedness and ability to meet the financial obligations in marriage before they enter into it.

Pastor Kaakyire Aning again bemoaned the increasing rate of marriage breakdowns, especially among the youth in the country.

He attributed the surge in divorces to a lack of emotional support which can lead to couples denying each other sex resulting in divorces.

"I am appealing to the youth to make sure they are adequately prepared for marriage before they commit themselves. Don't be influenced by what you see with the eye or sexual pleasure," he stated.

The President of Obuasi based Non-Governmental Organisation, Mama Love Foundation, Dr. Love Konadu at the Marriage Check point summit organised by her other NGO Love K talked about the importance of marriage saying it is a panacea for the country's economic woes.

She said, " when there is peace in marriages, it trickles down positively to the family and the entire country benefits economically because people put in their maximum efforts when there is peace at home."