Contractors will be paid before the end of year – Amoako-Atta

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta says government will clear a “chunk” of outstanding debts owed road contractors before the year ends.

Mr Amoako-Atta said this when he addressed a gathering at the 2022 Nine Lessons and Carols of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) which was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

“Contractors of this country are doing a yeoman's job despite all the difficulties, and I want to assure them that government will continue to work in their interest and all their outstanding payments from now onwards will be done from time to time.

“A chunk of outstanding (payments) are going to be effected before the end of the year and it will continue,” he added.

Mr Amoako-Atta said in spite of the economic challenges, the Government did not halt any road project and assured that more investments would be channelled to the roads sector.

He appealed to individuals in areas that were yet to have their roads repaired to remain calm as the Government works to mobilise resources to further expand the country's road network.

“The people deserve to have good roads. I appeal to all those who haven't had their turn to be patient and calm,” he said.

-Citi Newsroom