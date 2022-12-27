Religious leaders tasked to play leading role in the fight against corruption

“Our religious leaders should play a major role in educating people about the values to have in order to prevent engaging in corrupt practices as the majority of the population professes to one religious faith or the other.

“Religious bodies, especially the churches and the mosques needed to be positioned in order to inculcate moral values into the young ones,” the Reverend Dr Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, the Presiding Bishop of Christ White House Chapel International stated.

Rev. Dr Mensah, therefore, called on religious leaders to play a vital role to help the government and governance bodies to fight against corruption.

Speaking at the Ghana News Agency Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue platform, Rev. Dr. Mensah, who is also the Executive Director, Centre for Greater Impact Africa, said religious leaders should take part of the time they to educate their followers on corruption.

Rev. Dr. Mensah stressed more religious leaders and anyone who knows how to fast and pray needed to be engaged in the fight against corruption to enable the country to start the process of combating corruption from the individual and community level.

“We cannot control how someone would sin against God, but we can control and monitor how an individual relates with other people,” he stated.

Rev. Dr. Mensah said that it would be very difficult to fight and eradicate corruption entirely from the system if the government only focused on the national level.

“I think that the way we are fighting corruption is not the best because corruption has three levels - individual, community, and national, but unfortunately, governments over years have only focused on the national level,” he added.

Rev. Dr. Mensah urged the government to sit together with these religious bodies to dialogue and create new methods to help the fight against corruption from the basic level before tackling the national level.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency noted that the Agency remained the mother of all media organizations in Ghana and revealed that the GNA has over the years maintained its brand image of dissemination of accurate, truthful, balanced, and credible news for the public consumption.

He noted that the Tema Office of the Agency is placing special value on the news which is anchored on the news source, the target recipient, the reporter, the media house, and other strategic stakeholders.

“All these personalities place value on the news, which must be considered and factored into the news preparation and dissemination,” he said.

Mr Ameyibor explained that the media must ensure that it periodically undertakes value for news analysis to ensure that all factors of news are satisfied at all times, that is the only way to remain relevant in the fast-changing information, communication, and technological world.

-CDA Consult II Contributor