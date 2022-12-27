Police warn against 'doom' prophecies on 31st Watch Night services

A year ago today, December 27, 2021 the Ghana Police Service drew the attention of the public, especially members of the religious community to the law regarding the communication of prophecies and urged compliance to the law to ensure continuous security and law and order in the country.

The Police administration commended the public, particularly religious groups, for their cooperation over the period by being circumspect and conscious of the law and adopting legally acceptable means of communicating prophecies to those affected.

This has contributed greatly in creating an environment where people are able to freely profess their faith without unnecessary anxiety and fear of impending harm or death, a statement said.

It added that Ghana is indeed grateful to the religious leaders in particular and the religious community as a whole for their patriotic understanding of the situation.

“As the year 2022 draws to a close, we wish to once again entreat the general public, especially faith-based groups to ensure continuous compliance with the law as it relates to the communication of prophecies.

“Let us continue to remember that whereas we have the right to practise our faith in religion, freedom of worship and speech, this right must not be exercised in violation of the rights of others and the public interest.

“As part of sustaining the gains made so far, the Police Service has adopted 27th December of each year as the Prophecy Communication Compliance Day. This day is being set aside to remind all of us, to practice our faith within the confines of the law to ensure a safe, secure environment, free of anxiety generated from predictions of impending harm, danger, or death.

“We wish to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.”