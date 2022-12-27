16,000 youths to gain jobs under 'Enable Youth Initiative'

Some 16,000 youths are expected to gain sustainable jobs in 58 agro-processing factories across the country, says Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kojo Kyeremanten.

The minister mentioned at the official launch of the 1D1F Enable Youth Initiative under the Rural Enterprise Programme, with support from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the African Development Bank (ADB).

The 58 established agro-processing factories are in selected Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and are expected to employ these youths across the country.

Alan Kyerematen noted that the factories by the end of the second quarter in 2023 would be fully functional and equipped.

According to him, the program will directly create employment for 3,200 graduates and over 16,000 indirect jobs for unemployed persons across the country.

“It is an uncontestable fact, that one of the problems confronting our country is how we deal with youth unemployment. This particular initiative will contribute to employing almost 3000 youth. It is also going to contribute indirectly to creating over 16,000 jobs,” he stressed.

He added that the initiative is not only to create employment for the teeming unemployed youth but also to industrialize the agricultural sector of the economy.

“But it’s not only about agriculture, because agriculture without industrialization is not sustainable. That is why we have been struggling with our agricultural sector for many years.

“We are unable to process what we grow and produce. So in this case, the industrialization component of this program is going to further enhance and deepen a culture of production and productivity and that is very important for the industrial transformation of our country,” he emphasized.

Mr. Hani Abdelkader Elsadani, Country Director and Representative of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Ghana said the initiative is quite instrumental to help provide entrepreneurial opportunities for the rural youth.

He said, “It is a key in helping to provide them with livelihood opportunities, building their capacities to enable them access services and credit, provide them with the information and knowledge to make right decisions that promote their economic activities, as well as integrate them into larger market.”