MTN Ghana presents 100 hampers to newborn babies at Korlebu Teaching Hospital

It was an exciting moment for 100 newly delivered mothers and their newborn babies at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital, Accra, who received gifts from the MTN Ghana Foundation.

The Foundation pulled a massive surprise on mothers who gave birth during the Christmas season (December 24 to 26) on Monday, December 26, Boxing Day celebration.

Some over 60 beneficiary mothers received hampers and scratch cards worth GHS100 each. Aside the hampers, wee items such as baby diapers, baby wipes, baby clothing, toiletries and toys.

Mrs. Rhoderlyn Entsua-Mensah, Manager for Sustainability and Social Impact for the MTN Foundation, said the initiative was launched in 2011, exactly 11 years ago.

She noted that the donation is done every December 26, as part of the foundation’s dream of giving back to society.

“This is something given to mothers who gave birth during the Christmas season. We have been doing this since 2011. We gave them each a hamper and a hundred cedis' worth of a scratch card for them to share the good news with their families.

“We are doing it across the country, in each of the regional hospitals, where we will be sharing about 600 hampers."

“We started this to make the newly delivered mothers happy as part of the MTN Ghana Foundation’s dream of helping the community."

Mrs. Rhoderlyn further spoke about the numerous projects that are currently under construction, including a robotic laboratory at the Mamfe Methodist Girls Senior High School in the Eastern region and several others, in line with the foundation’s 25th anniversary celebration.

Reacting to the gesture, the mothers at the facility’s Maternity Ward expressed their profound gratitude and asked for God’s blessing on the management of the telecommunications network.

A beneficiary mother, who gave her name as Dorcas Dadzie, said: "Today, MTN surprised us by putting smiles on our faces, and we're really happy this morning, and I'm very happy. I use MTN a lot, so this comes as a satisfaction, and may God richly bless them to be able to keep on giving back to society."

Speaking on their behalf, Madam Portia Ocloo Enam Aku, the senior midwifery officer at the maternity unit of the Korlebu Teaching Hospital, welcomed the donation with a warm heart and prayed that God would keep raising MTN Ghana and the foundation so they could keep doing such things more often for patients at the facility.

“On behalf of the mothers, we are so excited... We didn't expect this, and you can see from their faces that they are so excited. To MTN, we pray that God will replenish whatever they have lost so that they will be able to come back some other time, not just during the Christmas season but more often. "A big thank you to them," she told Modernghana News on the sidelines.

The about 40 remaining hampers, according to Miss Portia, the Senior Midwifery Officer, will be given to pregnant women who are currently in labour and will be put to bed in a day or two.

Similar gesture was extended to other regional hospitals such as the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Effia Nkwanta Hospital, Adidome Hospital, and several others.