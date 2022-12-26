Ending 2022 – We all should relax, take time off and de-stress – Ghanaians told

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is inviting the public to take advantage of a growing tourism industry in the country and refresh body, soul, and mind after enduring a difficult year.

The growth of Ghana's tourism industry only received impetus through the Coronavirus pandemic and recent global economic distress, drawing strength from the nation's identity as a pivot of African heritage and development.

Mr Alexander Nketia, Volta Regional Director of the GTA, called on Ghanaians to consider the various resorts and destinations dotted around the country, and the numerous events billed up in anticipation of increased patronage particularly from the ever-growing African diaspora.

“The year has been tough, but we braced it. We all should relax, take time off and de-stress,” he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Mr Nketia said the Volta Region should be considered for a change of environment and pointed to the Amedzofe Waterfalls which recently received the first canopy walk in the Region and said the Keta enclave offered infinity beaches and magnificent waterfront facilities to transport the wanderlust.

A popular Point and Kill near Ho is also serving a variety of activities and has a canopy walkway and a human zip line awaiting authorisation.

“There are so many places and lots of activities ongoing,” The Regional Director said, also noting a Ho Expo, which is in its fourth day.

He said the GTA was working closely with the various recreational and hospitality facilities to ensure the best of standards and said all extreme sporting and adventurous endeavours including canopy walks and water activities enjoyed close supervision.

