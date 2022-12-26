December clean up exercise

Cleanliness they say is next to Godliness and it is no mere coincidence that the Tema Citizens Club, Holland together with Citizen Check, Tema chose December 22nd to engage in a clean-up exercise.

The clean-up exercise is part of the program line up for the anniversary of Tema Citizens Club, Holland.

The venue for the clean-up exercise was the Tema Urban Health Hospital where the two groups as part of their social responsibility chose to clear some bushes located near the Children's ward.

It was a herculean task but with determination, the very unkempt space was cleared to the amazement of the staff of the hospital, Tema Municipal Assembly and representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The PRO of the Tema Citizens Club, Holland, Mr. Samuel Lartey, speaking on behalf of the Chairman of Tema Citizens Club, Holland, Mr. Oheneba Akwasi Kyei Mensah expressed satisfaction at work done and disclosed their intention to continue working with the hospital. He mentioned plans to adopt a ward and green the hospital.

Mr. Seth Asante Pobee, the Vice President of Citizen Check also expressed satisfaction with the work done but raised concerns about how a hospital could allow weeds to overgrow around a children's ward. He therefore expressed interest in leading a campaign to green the area as well as provide garden chairs for seating and relaxation purposes.

It was interesting to witness Nana Yaa Ampofowaa Debra, Queen mother of Larteh Kubease, actively engaged in sweeping and weeding.

Also present was Mr. Mamudu Abdullai, the President of Citizen Check who did not only participate in the cleaning but made sure every tool needed was provided.

There was refreshment for the over fifty volunteers of both organizations who dedicated their time to this noble social course.