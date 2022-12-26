Ohenentow Foundation donate to needy to mark Christmas 2022

A team from Ohenentow foundation including Ghanaian actor Dickson Williams, Promoter Koolic among others gathered at the Madina market today to give freely to some needy widows and homeless persons this Christmas.

The US-based Ghanaian pop star is known for his annual charity as shown last year when he donated to an orphanage in Kasoa in the central region.

The musician, businessman and philanthropist always recall himself as a King who is always prepared to support people who find life difficult.

"Giving to society is my priority," he said, as his team took that huge initiative to ensure his dream of helping people was achieved.

See images and visual below: