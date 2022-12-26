ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ohenentow Foundation donate to needy to mark Christmas 2022

Social News Ohenentow Foundation donate to needy to mark Christmas 2022
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A team from Ohenentow foundation including Ghanaian actor Dickson Williams, Promoter Koolic among others gathered at the Madina market today to give freely to some needy widows and homeless persons this Christmas.

The US-based Ghanaian pop star is known for his annual charity as shown last year when he donated to an orphanage in Kasoa in the central region.

The musician, businessman and philanthropist always recall himself as a King who is always prepared to support people who find life difficult.

"Giving to society is my priority," he said, as his team took that huge initiative to ensure his dream of helping people was achieved.

See images and visual below:

1226202230513-m6htk8v331-img20221225124534

1226202230513-k5grj7u3h1-img20221225124927

1226202230516-1j041p5cbw-img20221225130432

1226202230519-1i830o4bbv-img20221225130714

TOP STORIES
body-container-line