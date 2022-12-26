'Aha Yɛ Dɛ 2.0' by Ahaspora Professionals Network

26.12.2022 LISTEN

Ahaspora presents its 2nd “Made-In-Ghana” Diaspora Festival dubbed “Aha Yɛ Dɛ 2.0.”

Following the successful maiden edition of “Aha Yɛ Dɛ” event in 2019, Ahaspora Professionals Network (Ahaspora) presents “Aha Yɛ Dɛ 2.0” on Thursday December 29, 2022, from 12 noon till late, at Treehouse Restaurant, Nyaniba, Accra. The event has NO entry fee.

“Aha Yɛ Dɛ,” a Twi (Akan) phrase literally translated as “Here is Sweet” is a play on words to mean “Ghana is Good!” Through this event, Ahaspora intends to showcase and confirm that Ghana is definitely a good place to be; a destination and home for everyone.

“Aha Yɛ Dɛ” was born in 2019 as part of a culmination of efforts Ahaspora initiated that year, where the returnee professionals network embarked on an “#IChooseMadeInGhana” campaign to promote locally manufactured goods and SMEs. It was an effort to develop an action-oriented way of being a part of the effort to stabilize the Ghana Cedi at the time. This event was the last of several and celebrated Ghanaian excellence by providing curated, hand-picked, Made-in- Ghana goods, services, and conversations.

The event was very successful and was scheduled to be an annual event. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a break in programming. By popular demand, Ahaspora is pleased to bring back to life this important event that provides a combination of education and fun during this holiday season. There will be thirty-two (32) booths of goods and services that have been specially selected to aid visitors in having a stress-free shopping experience. Some of the finest Ghanaian brands will be up for grabs, from handmade leather goods and beads to photography and skin care products, and children’s books to real estate options.

There will also be a game arena with oware and ludo, among others, making it a suitable event for the entire family. Kwanpa, the award-winning palm wine band, will be in attendance and as was the case in 2019, they will be sure to keep the attendees on their feet throughout the day. With the exciting lineup of activities, a curated list of exhibitors, and participants from home and abroad, including industry experts from various sectors, “Aha Yɛ Dɛ 2.0” will surely be the place to be this season.

“Aha Yɛ Dɛ 2.0” by Ahaspora is organized in collaboration with Treehouse Restaurant in Nyaniba, Accra, through the kind sponsorship and partnership of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Ghana Netherlands Business and Culture Council (GNBCC), Ghana Tourism Authority, Diaspora Affairs Office of the President, and Afropolitan Cities, USA. Media partners are Citi TV & Radio, and Asaase Radio. “Aha Yɛ Dɛ 2.0” is a Beyond The Return event.