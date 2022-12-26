Charles Bissue sues OSP and Anas to stop galamsey investigations

The former Secretary to the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Cromwell Onuawonto Bissue, has filed a suit at the Accra High Court, seeking an interlocutory injunction on ongoing investigations by the Special Prosecutor against him.

According to the motion of notice, Mr Bissue wants the Court to restrain the Special Prosecutor from investigating him with respect to Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s documentary titled ‘Galamsey Fraud’.

The application was filed on behalf of Mr Bissue by his lawyers on Friday, December 23.

The lawyers explained how the Office of the Special Prosecutor had failed to furnish them with information sought by their client as part of the investigations.

The Office had threatened to put out an Interpol Red notice to arrest of the former Western Region Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after he failed to honour its invitation as part of investigations on the petition sent by Anas Aremeyaw Anas after his documentary was aired.

But after waiting without any response from the Office, lawyers decided to file for an injunction to freeze the investigations.

Cited as the other defendants are the ace investigative journalist and his company, the Tiger Eye PI.

Lawyers of Charles Bissue have, however, indicated that he will be in the country in January and will report to the Office immediately upon return.

-3news.com