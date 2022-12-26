Ghana is a peaceful country not by coincidence but by the grace of God – Bawumia

Vice President, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was at the Glorious Word Power Miracles International, the church of Apostle Isaac Owusu-Bempah on Sunday, December 25, for the Christmas Service.

Speaking at the Church, the Vice President stressed that Ghana is only a peaceful country because of the grace of God and not by coincidence.

“Today, Ghana is one of the most peaceful countries, the most peaceful country in West Africa, and the second most peaceful country in the whole of Africa, we should thank God.

“I believe that we are a peaceful country not by a coincidence but by the grace of God, we have men and women of God who keep praying for the this country and God is listening to our prayers,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

In a direct message to Apostle Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the Vice President admonished the renowned man of God to continue offering prayers for the country to stay peaceful and continue growing into the Ghana everybody wants.

“I want to thank Rev Owusu-Bempah for his prayers for this country I want to ask that he should continue praying for Ghana and the government,” Dr. Bawumia said.