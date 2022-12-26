44 fire outbreaks recorded on Christmas Day – GNFS

A total of 44 fires were recorded nationwide on Christmas Day, 25 December 2022, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has said.

Out of the total fires recorded, 19 were domestic, nine commercial, eight bush fires, five vehicular, two electrical installations fires and one crown fire involving a coconut tree.

The out on arrival fire cases recorded were nine, the GNFS stated in a statement on Boxing Day.

According to the statement, Tema region recorded the highest of 11 fires, followed by the Ashanti region with six fires and Accra region with five fires. Upper East region recorded the least of one fire.

No fire casualty was, however, recorded.

Meanwhile, three road crashes with two casualties were responded to by the service. Accra region recorded two out of the total with one incident recorded in the central region.

The GNFS expressed worry in the sudden rise of the fire incidents despite heightened awareness and sensitisation especially ahead of the holiday season.

The service has cautioned the public to be extra vigilant by avoiding the burning of bushes and rubbish and other negative practices that causes fires.

