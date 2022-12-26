Christmas Season: Royal Foundation Africa feeds hundreds of street children

As part of spreading love to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, the Royal Foundation Africa, an Accra-Based Non-Governmental Organisation has embarked on feeding the street exercise.

The exercise dubbed "feed the street, spreading love to all" started from the 37 hospital bus stop to the Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout (Accra Mall) in the early hours of Saturday 24th December 2022.

Speaking in an interview with the press, Ms Selasi Yaa Norgbodzi, the Founder of Royal Foundation Africa said food remains a basic necessity of life and a key ingredient for human growth, particularly children.

She said many children, particularly those on the streets cannot afford to eat nutritious meals, let alone, eat three times a day—they are less privileged.

"It's Christmas and as part of our mandate towards ensuring that less privileged children on the streets also get access to nutritious meals, we embarked on this exercise to spread love. Many of these street children, mostly in unclean clothes, wriggled through traffic to solicit for arms to enable them to eat. It is our maiden outreach and we are happy we have fed hundreds of street children today".

With vehicles loaded with cooked food, soft drinks, and water members of the group dressed in their colourful branded T-shirts reached out to every child on the street.

From bus stop to bus stop, the vehicles moved slowly whilst the team members gave out food, water, and drinks.

For her, it was not the choice of the children or their parents to be on the streets begging for necessities of life such as food.

She said it was worrying that children who were supposed to be in the classroom were on the streets begging for food, indicating that as a Christian-driven foundation, the foundation edged to do more in the coming years.

She, therefore, called on Ghanaians to extend support to the less privileged in society.