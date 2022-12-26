E/R:Akwadum Christian Village receives donation from NPP Youth Organiser

The New Juaben North Constituency Youth Organizer for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Samuel Osei Sarkodie popularly known as 'SOS Agenda' has donated some food items to the Akwadum Christian Village in the Eastern region.

According to him, the donation is part of a effort to support the needy and orphans in the New Juaben North Constituency in these difficult times.

Presenting the items, Mr. Osei Sarkodie emphasised the donations will enable the orphans get access to basic necessities like food, drinks, and water and many others especially this Christmas season.

Speaking to Nhyiraba Nartey Solomon of Bryt Fm after the donation, Mr. Osei Sarkodie indicated that helping the less privileged is his aim as a youth organizer in the constituency.

He promised the orphanage home of his continuous support to help in the well being of the orphans.

Mr Osei Sarkodie was also optimistic the donation will go a long way to help the betterment of the orphanage.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Administrator of the Akwadum Christian Village, Madam Edith Ahama, on behalf of the facility commended Mr. Osei Sarkodie for his donation and contributions as it is going to bring happiness to the orphans.

Madam Edith Ahama however, called for more support to enhance and improve the livelihood of the orphans adding that, they are currently in need of classrooms, chairs, tables and many others.

The orphans who could not hide their joy also expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Osei Sarkodie and his team for supporting them with items that will help them to celebrate Christmas.