Christmas: Help the less privileged — Akufo-Addo to 'fortunate' Ghanaians

H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has called on citizens to show love to one another during the Christmas festivities.

The President appealed to Ghanaians who are well to do to support the needy to also have a good feel of the season.

In his Christmas message, the President urged Ghanaians to offer a warm reception to foreigners who may visit the country to have a feel of "December in Ghana."

"If you are in a more fortunate position, remember to lend a helping hand to those who are in need. Let each one of us do our best to help feed those who are hungry and offer comfort to those in distress," the President said.

He continued, "Let us provide the famous Ghanaian hospitality to the thousands and thousands of people who are visiting us this Christmas, as our capital Accra and our country Ghana have become important global destinations for the Christmas holiday."

Ghanaians, according to Nana Akufo-Addo, should "take the time to gather, love, listen, and learn from each other and to remember that with the help of God, we can overcome every challenge and achieve every future of which we can dream."

He called on Ghanaians to sacrifice whatever they can to help bring Ghana’s socio-economic development back to life.

"Let us be prepared to make the sacrifices that will enable us to build a happy progressive Ghana we all desire," he stressed.