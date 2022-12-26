Christmas comes in early for La Constance Tennis Center Kids

A Christmas party was organized for the La Constance Tennis Kids at Akropong Akwapim on Friday the 16th of December.

The Kids were treated to a gourmet meal, and each received a La Constance Christmas Cup.

The Kids really enjoyed themselves and it was indeed a nice occasion. The Tennis Program currently has about 40 Kids.

Speaking at the event, Dr Kwame Aniapam Boafo, Founder of the Center thanked the kids for their passion for the game and their continued performance to keep the program sustainable.

He thanked the Management team comprising, Glenn Adu Adjei, Coach and Elizabeth Opoku Assistant Coach for their excellent support of the program and making it one of a kind in the country.

He also thanked all friends and other stakeholders who have made it possible for the program to survive.

It will be recalled that the La Constance Tennis Program was established with a mission of using tennis as a medium to inculcate discipline and leadership qualities in the youth of the Akropong and its environ.