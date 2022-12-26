Otumfuo receives UAE Charge d’Affaires at Manhyia Palace

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of the Ashanti Kingdom in Ghana has received Amer Al Alawi, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Ghana, in Kumasi.

The King received the highest Ranking UAE Diplomat in Ghana at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Regional Capital, Kumasi in the Republic of Ghana, where the two discussed issues of mutual development of the Ashanti and UAE.

Mr. Al Alawi conveyed the greetings of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to the King of the Ashanti.

In turn, King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II reciprocated his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wishing them good health and further progress, success, and prosperity for the people of the UAE.