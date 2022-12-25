Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year – Mahama wishes Ghanaians

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has extended season greetings to Ghanaians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration.

Ghana has joined Christians around the world to celebrate Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a post on social media, former President John Dramani Mahama has wished Ghanaians a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.

On his part, sitting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also shared a similar message in a video posted on his Facebook page on Christmas Eve.

The President said, “Tomorrow, Sunday, the 25th of December Christians the world over will celebrate Christmas, the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“On behalf of the government, my wife Rebecca, the First Lady, my daughters, my grandchildren, and my entire family I send warm greetings and best wishes for the season to all Ghanaians.”

Meanwhile, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admonished persons in a fortunate position to lend a helping hand to those who are in need so that they are not left out of the Christmas celebration.

Listen in the video attachment below:

