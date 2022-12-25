Wishing all Ghanaians a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays – Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has extended season greetings to Ghanaians as they celebrate this year’s Christmas.

In a short message on his social media platforms, the Vice President said, “Wishing all Ghanaians a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”

Meanwhile, in a video message from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he has charged Ghanaians who are in a fortunate position to lend a helping hand to those who are in need.

“Tomorrow, Sunday, the 25th of December Christians the world over will celebrate Christmas, the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“On behalf of the government, my wife Rebecca, the First Lady, my daughters, my grandchildren, and my entire family I send warm greetings and best wishes for the season to all Ghanaians.

“Those who are in fortunate position, remember to lend a helping hand to those who are in need,” President Akufo-Addo stressed in a video shared on his Facebook on Christmas Eve.