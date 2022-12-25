If you are in a fortunate position remember to lend a helping hand to those in need this Christmas – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended season greetings to Ghanaians for the celebration of this year’s Christmas.

In a video recording posted on Christmas Eve, the President admonished persons who are fortunate to be in a good position to lend a helping hand to people who are in need.

“Tomorrow, Sunday, the 25th of December Christians the world over will celebrate Christmas, the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“On behalf of the government, my wife Rebecca, the First Lady, my daughters, my grandchildren, and my entire family I send warm greetings and best wishes for the season to all Ghanaians.

“Those who are in fortunate position, remember to lend a helping hand to those who are in need,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.

The President further charged Ghanaians to prepare to make sacrifices for the country to emerge victorious in the midst of economic crisis for the country to get to where it desires to be.

“Let us be prepared to make the sacrifices that will enable us to build a happy, progressive and prosperous Ghana we all desire. I urge all of us to celebrate the season safely and responsibly,” President Akufo-Addo added.