Economic crisis: There were moments we doubted our ability to surmount these challenges – Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent season greetings to Ghanaians with the assurance that the country will rise again.

In a short message to Ghanaians, the President said there were moments government doubted the country’s ability to deal with the challenges that faced the country in the last three years.

“Over the last three years we have been confronted with our own captivity in Babylon moments. We had to ride turbulent storms and we were faced with the unknown.

“Indeed, there were moments where we doubted our ability to surmount these challenges,” President Akufo-Addo said.

According to him, he is elated that after so many challenges, things have picked up and getting better for the betterment of the country and all Ghanaians.

“I am happy that in spite of it all we are beginning to emerge out of the difficulties which encourages me to say that with hard work dedication and continued prudence in the management of the affairs of our nation, we will rise up again,” President Akufo-Addo noted.

The President added, “Tomorrow, Sunday, the 25th of December Christians the world over will celebrate Christmas, the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“On behalf of the government, my wife Rebecca, the First Lady, my daughters, my grandchildren, and my entire family I send warm greetings and best wishes for the season to all Ghanaians.”

Watch President Akufo-Addo’s delivering his season greetings in the attachment below: