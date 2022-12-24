Where is the 1D1F; it's just sloganeering and all gov't do is talk – Ghana Federation of Labour

The Ghana Federation of Labour has admonished government to put in more work to achieve the target of its One District One Factory (1D1F) programme.

Speaking to Joy FM, Secretary General of Ghana Federation of Labour Abraham Koomson said all government has been doing since introducing the programme is to talk.

According to him, government needs to stop the sloganeering and put in actual work to make progress.

“Where is the 1D1F? It has just been about sloganeering. All they do is to talk,” Abraham Koomson bemoaned during a Made in Ghana debate.

The Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour added, “All we are asking for is a level playing field. We need to make sure the government is alert and that can be achieved only by AGI supporting organized labour to put pressure.”

Joining the conversation, Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics at the University of Ghana, Dr. Priscilla Twumasi stressed that government needs to consciously work towards boosting the production of goods locally.

She argued that “If we are not intentional about boosting our local production, we will be in trouble.

“We need to have a plan for job creation and stick to it. Oftentimes, we have a lot of political interference.”

She noted that before Ghana places a ban on imports, the country must make sure it creates the capacity to produce in order not to cause shortages in the system.