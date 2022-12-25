Akrofuom DCE caution residents as Ghanaians celebrate Christmas today

Hon Maurice Jonas Woode, the Chief Executive of the Akrofuom District has cautioned residents of the district to take safety precautions during the Christmas festivities.

He urged residents to desist from going to pubs which are not secured emphasising that there is mostly an upsurge of criminal activities at such places during Christmas festivities.

Hon Woode was delivering his Christmas message at an annual get-to-getter with the Staff of the District Assembly and Assembly members dubbed "DCE's Lunch."

He seized the opportunity to also advise drivers to drive carefully and abide by all road safety regulations.

Giving accounts of his performance for the year, he said despite some financial challenges regarding access to external funds, the Assembly was able to commence and in some instances completed some projects earmarked for the year.

Positives

He said the highlight for the year was the completion of three separate classroom blocks during the period with a plethora of them at different stages of completion.

"Currently, we are building a CHPS compound at Mpirekyire which is at an advanced stage and successfully furnished another one at Adumaso," he stated.

Challenges

Scoring himself 85% in terms of work done, the Akrofuom DCE bemoaned the inability to access external inflows of funds which had been earmarked to finance some projects in the district including some road projects.

Expectation for 2023

He was upbeat about the prospects of the district going into next year saying the Assembly has lined up several programs and projects in 2023 which will improve the lives of the people.

He however called for unity among stakeholders in the district saying, "we can only achieve so much for the district only when we remain focused and united".

Training of 40 Persons with disability

Meanwhile, the Assembly as part of activities to mark this year's International Day of Persons Living with Disability trained 40 PWDs in the district in fresh yoghurt making, mouthwash production, fruit juice making, banana ice cream and brown sugar making.

This according to the District Social Welfare Officer Osei Poku Gideon was done to empower them to be self-sustaining. "Not too long the DCE presented fridges to the beneficiaries so we decided to give them some training in these fields to enable them do business with the fridges given them," he stated.

He lauded the DCE Honourable Maurice Jonas Woode for his commitment towards empowering Persons with Disability in the district.

He said the Assembly will also provide materials to support their work.