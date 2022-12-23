Bawumia commissions ultra-modern facilities, operational vehicles for Ghana Fire Service

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has commissioned infrastructure projects and operational vehicles for the Ghana National Fire Service and the Fire Academy and Training School respectively, in Accra on Friday December 23, 2022.

Dr. Bawumia commissioned two (2) two-storey dormitory blocks, two storey classroom block and a dining hall for the Fire Academy and Training School.

The Vice President also commissioned 2 hydraulic platforms and a Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV) for the Operational use of the Ghana National Fire Service.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Bawumia noted that the facilities, fully funded by government, forms part of plans by government to resource and help the Ghana National Fire Service to deliver on its mandate more effectively, as well as equip the Fire Academy and Training School to be among the best on the African continent.

"In the coming years, government intends to make the Fire Academy and Training School Africa’s best by providing training facilities such as simulators which comprise of firefighting simulators and urban search and rescue simulators to help keep firefighters abreast with modern firefighting and rescue skills," Dr. Bawumia said.

"Government is also considering the acquisition of fire fighting and rescue helicopters as a long term solution to some of the delivery challenges of Ghana National Fire Service."

Dr. Bawumia added that the government, through the Interior Ministry and the Fire Service Council, has also acquired plots of land in various parts of the Country to build additional training facilities for the ease and effective training of Serving Fire Officers as well as prospective Fire Officers.

On improvement of personnel for the Service, the Vice President noted that since the coming into office of the NPP Government in 2017, the Ghana National Fire Service has been given permission to recruit in excess of seven thousand (7000) personnel to augment the manpower strength of the Service.

"This demonstrates Government’s efforts of ensuring that, the Ghana National Fire Service has adequate personnel to expand its operations to cover all Districts of the Country," Dr. Bawumia added.

The Vice President, while admonishing the Service and students of the facilitg to take good care of the facilities, also I urged personnel of the Fire Service, to "remain steadfast and committed to your mandate of saving lives and property."

"The firefighting profession the world over, is considered as one of the most sacred jobs owing to the extent of sacrifices and commitment required of you. Your responsibility to our dear country is very crucial and directly linked with the nation’s socio-economic development. When fires are kept at bay, lives are preserved and property and investments are also protected," he said.

Present at the ceremony included the Minister for Interior and the Chief Fire Officer.