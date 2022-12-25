Water crisis looms in Kumasi as galamseyers invade forest reserves near Barekese Dam

Water crisis looms in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region following the alleged invasion of illegal miners popularly known as galamseyers in forest reserves which is a few metres away from the Barekese Dam.

The development has sparked agitation among residents of Fufuo, a community in the Atwima Nwabiagya North constituency, who believe the activities of the illegal miners will seriously destroy one of the major dams that provide portable water to residents if not curtailed.

Speaking to this reporter on Thursday December 22, 2022, an opinion leader at Fofuo, Mr Kwabena Nyankomago Ahenkan disclosed that the illegal miners brought their excavators about a month ago to ostensibly mine for gold.

He added that the galamseyers together with some Chinese nationals left the machines in the bush after initial protest from community members only for them to resurface to engage in illegal mining.

He decried the devastating effects the activities will have on the Barekese Dam if the miners are allowed to operate in the area.

"We have been told already that the dam which supplies about 30 million gallons of water daily is producing under capacity due to siltation and other forms of pollution caused by sand winning, illegal tree felling, farming and new human settlements.

"Officials of Ghana Water Company Limited recently informed us that, Barekese dam which currently produces 30 million gallons of treated water daily as against the maximum of 48 million gallons is on the verge of extinction that's why we are vehemently opposed to these miners because it will further destroy the dam it allowed," he lamented.

Some farmers in the community also accused the illegal miners of destroying their farmlands with excavators.

They noted that the Chinese nationals who came with the machines promised to compensate them but they were not happy with the galamsey activities.

They appealed to authorities in the area for swift action to be taken.