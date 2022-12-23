NDC Congress: Sam Pyne wanted me to lose so he hired people to remove my posters – Joseph Yamin

The newly-elected National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin has levelled some allegations against Kumasi Mayor, Samuel Pyne.

According to Mr. Yamin, Sam Pyne sabotaged his campaign plans by hiring people to remove his posters and banners.

“Going into our national delegates congress last week, Sam Pyne hired people to remove all my posters and banners in the region to block my visibility. Though he assured me that he will protect my posters for me, he was the same person fighting against me behind the scenes,” Joseph Yamin said in an interview with Abusua FM.

In the interview, the former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister assured the NDC that he will work to ensure the party increases its visibility in the Ashanti Region.

He stressed that he will stop the machinations of the ruling NPP to propel the NDC to victory in the 2024 general elections.

“I’m the national organizer of the NDC therefore, I have the responsibility to work across all constituencies in the country but trust me I will be more visible in the Ashanti region. I will stop all their rigging machines,” Joseph Yamin noted.

The newly-elected NDC National Organiser added, “It’s going to be a tactical election campaign in which the NDC will resist all threats and violent attacks.

“I can assure all NDC supporters across the country that the current NDC national executive will secure victory for the party all we need from you the party members is to support our work according to our tactics and instruction.”