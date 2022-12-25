Touch A Heart Foundation donates to Korle-bu Maternity Ward

A Non-Governmental Organization, Touch A Heart Foundation has donated items worth GH¢9,500 to the Korle-bu Maternity Ward in Accra.

The brief ceremony was attended by a delegation of the foundation and some Senior Staff of the Maternity Department.

Presenting the items to the Senior staff, Alhaji Halil Raaji the leader of the delegation stated that the donation forms part of the foundation's yearly donations to society to put smiles on the faces of needy persons.

He revealed that Touch A Heart Foundation is made up of both Christians and Muslims and was established in 2021.

According to him, the foundation has donated three boreholes to a number of communities that were in dire need of water.

He said the Foundation is aimed at improving the living condition of the people and touching the hearts of the needy.

He added that this year, the foundation extended its benevolence to the Maternity Department of the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital to put smiles on the faces of the patients during this year's Christmas festivities.

The items donated included, bottled water, toilet rolls, children's diapers, women's sanitary pads, disinfectants, baby body oil, powdered soap and solid soaps, milk, and Milo among others.

The items are expected to be used for the benefit of pregnant women who may visit the maternity ward.

Members of the foundation in attendance include Alhaji Halil Raaji, Pastor Ampadu, Sarki Masaudu Modi, Imam Tobodu Abdullah, Mr. Kweku, Malam Mohammed, Musa VICOMAS and Burhan.