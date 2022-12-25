Damongo Agric College holds 23rd congregation with calls on gov't to transform institution to university

The Damongo Agricultural College of Education, located in the West Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region has successfully held its 23rd congregation ceremony with numerous calls on government to upgrade the college to a full-fledged tertiary institution by the end of 2023.

At a colorful graduation ceremony, a total of 154 students, comprising 109 males and 45 females of the graduating class of 2022, who successfully pursued various programmes of studies were awarded certificates of merit.

The principal of the college,Mohammed Nuhu Adam,in an address said the college has over the years achieved many success stories, including: establishing a Mechanization Unit for practical training and commercial services, Student Managed Commercial Farms for practical training and partnering with EU-GAP to train Agricultural Extension officers to implement conversation agriculture project across the region.

"In partnership with the UDS, the college also offer a three-year Post-Certificate and two year Post-Diploma Degree Distance programmes. Mr. Chairman,permit me to repeat my humble call to prominent sons and daughters and our eminent chiefs and honorable politicians of the Gonjaland to give the college their full support in words and in actions to transform it into a full-fledged tertiary institution by end of 2023..." he reiterated.

According to him,the college was facing a lot of challenges despite the strive for success over the years, calling on all stakeholders to commit themselves to helping the institution achieve its overall goal of becoming a globally acclaimed university for competence based agricultural education and training.

He used the occasion to congratulate the graduands and to wish them great success and abundant happiness in the year's ahead, whilst extending heartfelt gratitude to both the teaching and non-teaching staff of the college for their commitment and dedication to the success of the 2022 graduating class.

The Municipal Chief Executive for West Gonja,Karim Musah Kusubari admonished the graduating students to continue to add value to themselves through further studies in order not to be left behind in this ever competitive world, adding that,"agriculture has become serious business and you must use the knowledge acquired to start something on your own".

According to him,the government over the years has committed itself to the growth and development of agriculture through flagship programmes such as; the Planting for Food and Jobs,One District,One factory among others.

He said his doors are always opened for any partnership that will lead to the positive growth of the college and pledged to add his voice to the calls for the institution to be transformed to a full-fledged university.

The chairman for the ceremony, who doubles as an associate professor at the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resource Management of the University for Development Studies,prof. Elliot Haruna Alhassan, backed calls for the college to be transformed to a full-fledged tertiary institution, albeit he suggested that the proposed university should be expanded to include the allied sciences.

He said when we talk of agriculture, we should be looking at the entire value chain and not just production,stressing that," apart from the crop and livestock production, we should be interested in the Agribusiness,Agric Mechanization, Agric Engineering, Veterinary sciences among others".

He used the occasion to congratulate all the graduands and extended invitation to them to consider pursuing further studies at the University for Development Studies.

Some best performing Students were awarded with certificates of merit with Abraham Alenyorigo emerging as the overall best student.