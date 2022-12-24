A/R: Amansie West DCE support PWDs with items and cash

The Amansie West District Assembly has supported 49 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) with several items to improve their lives on Thursday 22nd December 2022.

The items help the beneficiaries go into income-generated activities.

At a brief Ceremony at Amansie West District assembly premises, the District Chief Executive, Hon Nii Ollenu Lartey mentioned that the items were procured from the Assembly share of the Common Fund.

The DCE said PWDs have a 2% to 3% share of all quarterly releases of the District Assembly Common Fund which is meant for their welfare.

He mentioned that the fund was previously disbursed in cash to the PWDs but the government took a decision in 2017 that instead of giving out cash to the beneficiaries it should be used to procure items for them to undertake commercial ventures.

Hon Ollenu expressed his deepest gratitude to the Social Service Sub-committee (SSC) and the District Common Fund Management who have gone through a tedious task of validating and taking time to go through many applications submitted by our PWDs with varied requests and done all the necessary needs assessment to a short list potential beneficiaries.

He, therefore, continues to show his appreciation to the Social Welfare Department and Community Development for their selfless effort, especially towards the PWDs.

The District Social Welfare Director, Mr. Samuel Asumadu pointed out a delay in applications by the PWDs as a major challenge which he pledged to correct.

The Municipal Chief Executive with the assistance of the District Social Welfare Director, Mr. Samuel Asumadu presented brand-new deep freezers, sewing machines, gas cylinders, wheel chairs, fufu pounding machines, shoe making machines, capital for trading all in efforts to improve the livelihoods of the PWDs.

Some other assistive devices such as clutches have also been procured. Medical support also been provided all valued at GHC109,453 from the District Assembly Common Fund.

Furthermore, The Chairman of the PWDs thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo, the District Chief Executive of Amansie West and the Social Welfare Director for releasing the funds on time.