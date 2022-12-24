NBU-YEC Trainees charged by beneficiaries of NBU Project

New trainees of the NBU-Youth Empowerment Center have been empowered by beneficiaries of the former NBU project.

The engagement comprising those of the Alpha, Gamma and Beta cohorts has been marked as the first-ever event of the NBU-YEC after their first three weeks of training.

It was held on Tuesday, 20th December, 2022 at the NBU-YEC office in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

The meeting took the form of a panel discussion.

Speakers, past beneficiaries inspired participants with their experiences and how their lives were transformed positively during and after their training.

Baliratu Basir (NBU Beta Trainee) before her enrollment in the NBU project training was unemployed but currently works with Clean Team Ghans for the past two years.

Issah Abass (Gamma Trainee) is also a Branch Manager for Results Motors while Zainab Nuhu (Beta Trainee) and Hameedah Arhin now both own their own businesses, Zeestyrah's Kitchen and Praise Soaps respectively.

They shared some of the lessons that shaped their career, the challenges they faced during the training and how they overcame them.

Others included goals they set for themselves and how they were able to achieve and support they received from the NBU.

In a joint admonishing, they encouraged the NBU-YEC trainees to focus on their goals not forgetting the spirit of determination and commitment.

Zainab Nuhu- CEO of Zeestyrah's Kitchen challenged them not to give up.

She told them to take their lessons seriously.

Zainab testified that the training she received is what motivated her to start and manage her own business.

Roberta Aryeetey, Coordinator for the NBU Youth Empowerment Center in an interview with the media challenged them to take cue from the stories shared by the past beneficiaries who some time ago had no idea of what they should do.

She urged them to believe that once they have come to NBU-YEC there is hope.