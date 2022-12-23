Economic crisis: Bold decisions need to be taken for us to recover – Addai-Nimoh

Francis Addai-Nimoh

A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP), for Mampong Francis Addai-Nimoh, has proposed that government should be sincere in its move to deal with the economic crisis facing the country.

According to him, Ghana will recover from the current crisis if the government takes bold decisions.

“It has been tough, we need to take bold decisions as a country for all of us so that we can recover. We can recover at a faster rate of we see certain measures being taken by government and government being sincere with the people then, everybody will come on board for us to recover at a faster rate,” Francis Addai-Nimoh said in an interview with TV3.

After months of difficult economic times, Ghana’s economy is finally making gains.

This has largely been a result of interventions by the government through the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana.

Additionally, the staff-level agreement reached between the government and the International Monetary (IMF) has helped matters.

The Ghanaian cedi which was tagged as the worst-performing currency in the world against the US dollar is now the best-performing currency against the US dollar.

In the midst of the gains, the government has assured that it will continue to put in place measures that will set the economy on the path of growth.

This government believes will mitigate the hardships in the country to make the lives of Ghanaians better.