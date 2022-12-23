[VIDEO] I’m yet to recover from my prison experience; the mosquito bites and heats – Nana Agradaa

Patricia Asiedu, a Ghanaian fetish priest turned evangelist has revealed that she hasn't recovered from her prison detention.

She said she was bitten by mosquitos while in the custody of the police.

According to her, she is yet to see a doctor.

The born-again fetish priest noted that she is still feeling inside her the hot weather condition she suffered in the cells.

She intimated that whenever she is in an air-conditioned environment, she still feels heat radiating from her body.

On that note, Mama Pat, in a video shared online, is appealing to people who are upset that she has neglected them to give her time to recover from the worst experience.

The leader of the Weija-based Heaven Way Church was recently arrested for an alleged 'money doubling scam' (Sika gari).

Her church members, in multiple videos shared online some months ago, lamented how they were duped by their fetish priest turned evangelist.