National Cathedral: Akufo-Addo behaves terribly like King Ahab and Nebuchadnezzar in the Bible – Felix Kwakye

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former deputy information minister under the erstwhile Mahama-led NDC administration has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo over his insistence on building the National Cathedral.

Just as the President described his antagonists with some Biblical characters, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu likened his posture to the tyrannical rule of King Ahab and King Nebuchadnezzar in the Bible days.

The former deputy minister charged the President to channel his attention and resources to save suffering Ghanaians from the current economic quagmire while speaking on Accra-based Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana show.

He noted that God is not in support of the project.

"He is behaving like Ahab, Nebuchadnezzar, and all the terrible kings in the Bible put together. If you read the Bible, Ahab is described as the man who sold himself to the devil. That is the level of leadership President Akufo-Addo is offering," he said.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo is still pushing for the national cathedral due his despicable style of governance.

"After you engaged in such appalling governance then you go and hide behind religious fundamentalism. You want to hide under fundamentalism after you've mismanaged the economy. There are people who have rendered services to the government to the tune of GHC40million who aren't being paid. Go and look at that project,” he said.

This comes after Nana Akufo-Addo said, just as Nehemiah was able to build the walls of Jerusalem despite opposition from Sanballat and Tobias, he will also beat all odds to erect the building to the glory of God.

Delivering an address at the centenary celebration of the Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, held at the Black Star Square, Accra, on Sunday, December 18, the President said he respects the views of his opponents but believes the cathedral was of absolute importance.

“Just like Sanballat and Tobias in the days of Nehemiah, there are some who do not share my views on the building of the National Cathedral. I respect their right to differ, but I am confident (in) my decision, by the vast numbers of enthusiastic supporters of this project, whose spiritual dimension is limitless," the president said.

He further stated that the project "will serve not only as the country's collective thanksgiving to the Almighty for the blessings He has bestowed on our nation, sparing us the ravages of civil war that have bedevilled the histories of virtually all our neighbours and the outbreak of deadly mass epidemics.

“But also as a rallying point for the entire Christian community of Ghana, which represents 70-plus per cent of the population."

He however sought the support of Ghanaians to help his government carry out its mandate successfully.

“I need the support of every Ghanaian, together with the prayers of the church, to help me and my government carry out our mandate successfully," he appealed.

Meanwhile, an amount of 80 million cedis as a budgetary allocation to the project has been suspended by Parliament.

The project has become one of the most contentious government projects as many sees it as a misplaced priority given the economic crisis in the country.