Bawku: Our lives are in danger – Nurses

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association says its members at troubling Bawku in the Upper East region cannot be faulted when they abandon post.

The group says the current security situation in Bawku does not support a conducive working environment.

Bawku has in recent times witnessed some insecurity with the latest incident last Monday leading to the death of six persons.

President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo in a Citi News interview appealed to all parties involved to lay down their arms to ensure healthcare delivery in the area is not compromised.

“All that is happening in Bawku is a great source of worry to us. It is something that we do not have control over. So all that we are asking is for the two factions to lay down their arms to ensure that, there is peace in Bawku. From the reports we are getting from our people, they are not able to go to work because their safety cannot be guaranteed,” she lamented.

